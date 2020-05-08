Cuba reports 12 new cases for COVID 19, one death and 47 discharges

HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) Cuba reported 12 new confirmed cases for SARS Cov-2, increasing the number to 1,741; only one death and 47 discharges.

1,986 patients are in hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance, while 52, 624 others remain at home under surveillance of the Primary Health Care System.

The twelve positive cases are Cubans. Ten of them are contacts of confirmed cases, while in the two others it was not clear the source of infection.

The most representative age range was the one of those between 40 and 60 years old with 6 cases.

There were seven men and five women and 9 out of them were asymptomatic.

Among the 587 active patients with COVID-19, 579 have a stable clinical evolution (98.7 percent); five remain in a critical state and three are severe; there have been 74 deaths (1 yesterday), 2 evacuees and 1,078 discharges (47).

As of May 8, 184 countries have reported cases of COVID-19, with 3.713,796 confirmed cases (+ 89,993) and 263,288 deaths (+ 6,408), with a fatality of 7.09%.

In the Americas region, 1.595,437 (+ 41,592) confirmed cases are reported, 42.96% of the total cases reported in the world, with 94,122 deaths (+ 3,556) and a lethality of 5.90% (+0.07).

