Cuba to carry out larger-scale population surveys to detect SARS-CoV-2



HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) In the coming days, Cuba will begin carrying out larger-scale population studies to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology at the ministry of public health, announced at a press conference Thursday.

The idea is to choose risk groups with no symptoms and in places with transmission events, to cut the infection chains, Duran explained.

He specified that studies to rule out the virus are currently being carried out based on the number of people and the epidemiological risk to which they are exposed.

The expert also referred to a recent scientific article, according to which, two days before the outbreak of symptoms, a person's viral load is elevated and the presence of SARS-CoV-2 can be detected, which is maintained in the first days of the illness.

He added that for this reason it is understood that everything depends on the viral load, and said that some patients with COVID-19 have been seen in Cuba who after 14 days of treatment are positive for PCR, which is repeated after five days, giving the same result.

There are also people who are intermittently positive for the virus, but the fact that someone has a positive PCR has a high value from a confirmatory point of view, the epidemiologist concluded.