Perceptible earthquake in Cuba´s east

HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (acn) At 3:09 pm on May 3, 2020, the Cuban National Seismological Service Station Network registered an earthquake reported as perceptible at coordinates 19.95 degrees North Latitude and -75.96 degrees West Longitude, at a depth 10 km.
It had a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale, located 15 km southwest of the city of Santiago de Cuba.
This is the 6th perceptible earthquake in Cuba this year.
Perceptibility reports have been received from the municipalities of Palma Soriano and Santiago de Cuba.
No material or human damages were reported.
Cuba earthquake east

