Cuba produces enough drugs to address COVID-19 at its peak



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Twenty-four medications are used in Cuba in the treatment protocol for patients with COVID-19, five of which are produced by MedSol, a Biocubafarma laboratory company, which at the end of March had already guaranteed the entire amount needed for the most complex scenario of the disease expected in the country.

Luis Armando Alarcon Camejo, MedSol's general director, explained in an exclusive interview to Cuban News Agency that once the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) gave the indications about which medicines would be needed, the productive response was quick and effective.

A production campaign was carried out that made it possible to obtain the necessary amounts of Azitromycin, Paracetamol, Oseltamivir, Chloroquine and Dipirone, in which the three Enterprise Base Units of the institution were involved: Novatec, SolMed and Reynaldo Gutierrez, he said.

The entity, the largest producer of generic drugs in the country, has a group of production operations that has monitored the disease to have a future projection as close as possible to reality, also has checked the information on the different treatments, which allowed to take early action.

For the acquisition of raw materials, MedSol, as part of its work procedure, foresees which drugs could be most needed in the next 3-6 months, and thanks to this, an effective response was possible in obtaining these five drugs, which are essential in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

This Biocubafarma entity is responsible for producing 95 percent of all the tablets sold in the country; prioritizing the shipments of the five drugs required by MINSAP in the face of this crisis, without affecting the delivery of others, was possible because since last year the production capacities have been reassessed in accordance with the conditions of the island.

In the first days April, the five batches of medicines produced by MedSol for the Cuban protocol were already in the hospitals indicated by the MINSAP; now they continue with their production, although in the plants the workforce has been reduced, as a preventive measure to avoid contagion.