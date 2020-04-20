Physical distancing is better than social distancing, WHO suggests



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) What should we properly call what we've all been doing by staying home, avoiding big meetings and keeping at least six feet away from each other to avoid COVID-19, asked the World Health Organization (WHO), based in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a study on the issue, which included other experts, it suggested that it would be more appropriate to stop calling it social distancing and choose instead the term physical distancing.

It considered that the use of the first term might imply a sense of disconnection from loved ones.

And at a time when being physically isolated from others can affect mental health, it is important to emphasize how important it is for people to remain socially connected, it said in defending this view.

For that reason, it announced, in a March 20 briefing, that the term social distancing would be deleted, and shortly thereafter Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO infectious disease epidemiologist, reiterated that position at a press conference.

At the same time, Jose Moya, PAHO/WHO representative in Cuba, described the measures taken by the country in the fight against COVID-19 as appropriate, speaking at a recent press conference in Havana.

He stressed that in the Caribbean country he appreciates a very important aspect and that is the communication to the population, so that they are informed about what is happening with the pandemic inside and outside the island.

Social distancing is key in the battle to face the novel coronavirus and here I see that people have gained awareness of the need to stay in their homes, and only go out when there is no other alternative, Moya stressed.