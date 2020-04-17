All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba works to flatten the curve of COVID-19, expert says

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Cuba is working to ensure that the peak of COVID-19, when the greatest number of cases occur, be flattened out, an expert from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reiterated this  Friday in Havana.
In an online press conference, broadcast live by Cuban TV, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology of MINSAP, explained that according to specialists, the peak will be in mid-May and would be about 3,000 cases.
The official warned that this disease has very particular transmission characteristics, which is why the Cuban government has been taking restriction measures in line with the specific situations in the communities.
He reiterated the importance of self-care and self-responsibility, and stressed that social distancing is so far the best vaccine.
 
