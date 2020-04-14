Cuban FM ratifies strengths of his country´s health system



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (acn) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez confirmed that his country owns trained professionals to face COVID-19 and offer its modest cooperation to other peoples.

Rodriguez specified on twitter that thanks to the priority given to health, the Caribbean island has 95,000 physicians, 85,000 nurses and other specialists.

In the fight against the new coronavirus, the Cuban Government has sent 20 brigades of the Henry Reeve contingent (425 doctors, 722 nurses, 50 technicians) to various countries, including Italy, one of the epicenters of the outbreak worldwide.

Since its creation in 2005, the International Henry Reeve Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics has been with 28 brigades in more than 20 countries and its professionals have faced the effects of floods, hurricanes, earthquakes and epidemics such as Ebola in West Africa.

More than 40 nations have so far requested Cuba's help to mitigate the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic.