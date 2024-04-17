Cuban province fulfilled its commitment to the 2023-2024 sugar harvest





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) With the completion today of the harvest at the Antonio Sanchez sugar mill, the second in the province to achieve that goal, the central province Cienfuegos fulfilled its commitment with almost 30,000 tons of sugar produced in the current campaign.



Franklin Delgado Der, head of industry at Azcuba's Coordination and Technical Supervision Directorate in Cienfuegos, told the Cuban News Agency that after 120 days of work, and in the midst of multiple affectations with resources, the sugar workers achieved their goals in two sugar mills and now they are working to achieve the third one.



Delgado Der assured that in this city the milling is being carried out uninterruptedly to reach the agreed figure, in a final effort and with a view to the celebrations for May Day, International Workers' Day.



Cienfuegos remains among the most efficient provinces in the country and although it has had to face difficulties during repairs and the carrying out of the harvest, it once again contributes with the joy of compliance.