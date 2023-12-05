Cuban platform for digital payments with record number of transactions in one month





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Application for digital paymentsTransfermovil closed November 2023 with a record number of operations carried out in a month, announced Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA by its Spanish acronym), developer of the application.



According to the statement, released on X, last month Transfermovil registered a total of 100 million operations, a figure never before reached on the platform in that period of time, since its launch in February 2015.



Likewise, in November, the popular application reached 4.52 million users, and implemented the fifth update of 2023, which continues expanding its services and strengthening the platform as the main source of electronic operations in the country.



The latest version incorporated three new key services: the purchase of packages and plans, the payment of water services for customers residing in Varadero, and reservations for visits to eight projects located in Havana's historic center.