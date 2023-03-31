Beekeepers in central Cuba to take advantage of flowering season





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Beekeepers from Ciego de Avila are moving a significant number of hives to the northern keys of the province to take advantage of one of the two major flowering periods in Cuba (between April and August) that will allow them to fulfill the annual honey plan, amounting to 412 tons.



Robin Perez Perez, director of the Beekeeping Base Business Unit (UEB) in the territory, told the Cuban News Agency that they have already moved 3,000 hives to the keys of Jardines del Rey and expect to complete the 5,000 planned in the coming days.



He explained that unlike last year, they have a vehicle fleet in better conditions to carry out this transfer process of hives, known as transhumance, not only in this first moment, but also in the second, which is the best (October-December) in terms of availability of nectar or pollen for the bees.



The objective of the beekeepers of this province is to reach the last quarter of the year with 600 new hives, of which the first 300 are already ready, because to obtain honey from them, at least six months must pass, time they need to become productive, the director added.



To this strategy is joined the incorporation of producers, which currently has 355 apiaries and 9,630 hives.



All honeys from Ciego de Avila are of exportable quality.