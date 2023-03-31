Cuba and China analyze issues on economic agenda





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, Cuban deputy prime minister, on his second working day in China, held a meeting today with the president of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Zheng Shanjie.



On Twitter, the top Cuban official informed that in the meeting, both parties analyzed issues of the economic agenda, and agreed to strengthen ties in telecommunications, digital television and biotechnology.



Perdomo Di-Lella began a working visit to China on Thursday, and exchanged with authorities of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the China International Development Cooperation Agency, and the National Health Commission.



The agenda of the Cuban deputy prime minister in the Asian country aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the strategic areas of telecommunications, digital television, cybersecurity, biotechnology and health.