Luxury cruise ship Club Med 2 arrived in the Cuban city of Cienfuegos





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) The Club Med 2, considered one of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world, anchored today in the Olimpia Medina area of the port of Cienfuegos, with a hundred passengers on board, in the middle of the high season of tourism in Cuba.



Yisel Castellón Carballosa, director of the Tourist Information Office in the territory, explained to the Cuban News Agency that the cruise passengers will make the City Tour, with tours of the Punta Gorda area and a welcome cocktail at the Palacio de Valle, as well as a visit to emblematic sites of the Historic Urban Center, including José Martí Park and San Fernando Boulevard.



She said that Cienfuegos, declared Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2005, has been prepared with complementary activities with the Grupo Extrahotelero Palmares and institutions such as the Tomás Terry Theater, the Ferrer Palace, the Cienfuegos Club and the terrace of the Hotel La Unión.



She added that visitors will also be able to enjoy the International Book Fair, which will be held until Sunday with a wide-ranging program, including presentations of works by national authors.



Anna De Santis, crew member of the vessel, said that the ship is carrying French, Italian and Canadian passengers, who have chosen the Pearl of the South because of its heritage attractions, as well as Trinidad - World Heritage Site, Craft and Creative City of the World - and Santa Clara, where the remains of Ernesto Che Guevara rest in the mausoleum.



She stressed that some tourists come for the first time and others repeat, because returning to Cuba is always a wonderful and safe experience.



With capacity for about 400 travelers, the five-masted sailing schooner will set sail this Saturday for Maria la Gorda and Havana, in its transit through the Caribbean area.



The luxurious ship, with a balance between tradition and modernity, specializes in high-end all-inclusive vacations for families and couples, to whom it offers ballroom dancing, bridge visits and music.



Owned by the French company Club Med, it sails the waters of the Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas in summer, while arriving in the Caribbean in the winter months.