Cuba to open its first pet friendly hotel





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) The Villa Tortuga hotel, located in the beach resort city of Varadero, will be Cuba's first pet-friendly facility for those tourists who wish to vacation in the company of their pets, the Ministry of Tourism ( MINTUR) announced today.



On Twitter, MINTUR shared the news, which comes as one of the proposals of the Gran Caribe hotel chain presented at the recent International Tourism Fair ("FITUR") 2023, held in Madrid.



Diana Beatriz Olivera, commercial vice president of the Group, told Travel Trade Caribbean magazine that Villa Tortuga, a three-star hotel, will be the first to offer this service, which has gained acceptance worldwide.



Pet friendly establishments are places that allow you to bring your pet without being forbidden to enter, adopting spaces for animals and making it easier for people to eat or stay while they are in the company of their pets.



The Villa Tortuga Hotel is a hotel complex with almost 300 standard and superior rooms, located very close to the beach and surrounded by numerous restaurants and entertainment centers, which among its services offers internet connection, car and motorcycle rental, tourist information and others.