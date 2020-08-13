Cuba and the United Nations today signed the UN Framework Cooperation Agreement



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 13 (ACN) Cuba and the United Nations System (UNS) signed Thursday the United Nations Framework for Cooperation for Sustainable Development, which will guide the support of the different agencies, funds and programs over the next four years.

Rodrigo Malmierca, head of the Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Ministry (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), and Consuelo Vidal, Resident Coordinator of the MINCEX in Cuba, signed the agreement in the protocol rooms of this institution.

The UNS representative pointed out the strategic relevance of the document for the work of the United Nations (UN) in Cuba, and acknowledged that the agreed priorities will determine the programs that will work with this Caribbean country in the next five years.

Vidal praised the attitude of the Cuban government in the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic, with the sending of brigades of the Henry Reeve medical contingent to other countries.

In fact, during the signing ceremony of the Cooperation Framework, it was announced that, in the next few days, the UNS will launch an immediate response plan to the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 for the next 18 months.

The Cooperation Agreement is the most important mechanism for the planning and implementation of United Nations development activities in each nation; in the case of Cuba, it represents the commitment of the UNS to support the country in its efforts to implement Agenda 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.