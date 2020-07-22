Cuba to use electric tricycles to mitigate the effects of climate change



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) Electric tricycles will be running in Havana from early August as part of a project to mitigate the effects of climate change, launched by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

According to a statement on the website of the ministry of transport, the UNDP Small Grants Programme has financed the 23 tricycles and the installation of a 10 KW photovoltaic park, connected to the national electricity grid.

The park will deliver, during daytime hours, the energy produced ito teh national grid and during dawn, where demand is lower, the tricycles will be recharged, the statement added.

The new vehicles will be driven by women, who currently attend the national driving school, in order to obtain certification to drive the tricycles.

Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, minister of transport, recently stated that fostering the use of electric means of transport, such as bicycles and tricycles, is one of the sector's priorities in the post-Covid socio-economic recovery strategy.