Cuba reiterates need of creating opportunities to eradicate poverty

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (acn) Ana Silvia Rodriguez, Deputy Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, reiterated the need to create opportunities to eradicate extreme poverty as the only way to achieve sustainable development.

In her online speech at the high-level virtual meeting to launch the Alliance for Poverty Eradication, she said that “Cuba firmly believes that eradication of poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme one , is the greatest challenge that humanity faces ”, according to Cubaminrex website.

Rodriguez emphasized the need to create opportunities and rights for all, to exercise basic human dimensions such as education, health, employment, security and social assistance, food and nutrition, legal guarantees, access to culture, sports and recreation, among others, to achieve comprehensive human development.

In the case of Cuba, she added that the different levels of monetary income do not deprive Cubans of access to services in the aforementioned areas by guaranteeing universal and free access to education and health for all, while many others are highly subsidized.

Caribbean island currently appears second in the world with the lowest value in the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index; according to the initiative of the same name at the British University of Oxford.

Cuba is also the only country in Latin America and the Caribbean that has eliminated severe child malnutrition, and ranks fifth among the first 14 countries that have managed to reduce the rate of hunger and malnutrition in a sustained manner for several years, according to the Global Food Policy Report, she noted.

The Cuban diplomat also expressed that South-South cooperation significantly contributes to collective efforts to face the eradication of poverty, even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

