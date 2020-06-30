Cuba attends Annual Session of the World Food Program Board



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) José Carlos Rodriguez, Ambassador of Cuba in Italy and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations based in Rome, spoke at the Annual Session of the World Food Program (WFP) Board.

The diplomat expressed Cuba´s will and commitment to support this United Nations (UN) body, in charge of fighting the scourge of hunger and malnutrition in the world, reported Cubaminrex website.

"As an agency part of the United Nations System, the WFP is renowned by being next to the neediest, providing food assistance in emergencies, conflicts and natural disasters, also strengthening capacities for development," he said.

Likewise, he made reference to the work of WFP at a time when the planet is suffering from the pandemic of the new coronavirus, a circumstance of exceptional complexity, which has accentuated the existing inequality among peoples.

"COVID-19 is not only a global health crisis that has caused loss of human life, but also severe damage to much of the world economy, although a few economic actors have become much richer at this juncture," noted Rodriguez.

In addition, he warned that as hunger grows, about 618.7 billion US dollars are used each year only in consumer advertising.

He emphasized the specific case of the Caribbean countries, which adds the challenge of preserving human life in pandemic conditions to the need of reactivating their economies, greatly affected by the international crisis, the severe damage caused by COVID- 19 to one of the main sectors of most of its countries, tourism.

The diplomat also highlighted Cuba´s invariable position to continue with solidarity aid to those peoples in need of medical assistance, even when the restrictions imposed by the White House limit the country with essential resources.

"Cuba will keep its vocation for solidarity, its high spirit of cooperation with all nations and the defense of multilateralism," he concluded.