Cuba and Russia express willingness to expand economic and trade ties

HAVANA, Cuba, June 25 (ACN) Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Cuban first deputy minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, held on Wednesday an exchange on several issues of bilateral interest with Andrei A. Guskov, Russian ambassador to Havana.On Twitter, Gonzalez stated that during the meeting, both sides discussed the complexity of the current scenario, due to the emergency situation unleashed by the novel coronavirus, as well as the different actions of their respective governments in the post-COVID-19 stage.The officials also expressed the need and importance of deepening economic, trade and cooperation links between the two countries, based on the friendship, solidarity and respect existing between the Russian and Cuban people.Moscow and Havana jointly advocate compliance with the norms of international law embodied in the Charter of the United Nations, as well as respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of States.