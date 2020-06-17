Cuba and Japan hold talks to strengthen bilateral ties



HAVANA, Cuba, June 17 (ACN) Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Cuban first deputy minister of foreign trade and foreign investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), held on Tuesday in Havana an exchange with Kazuhiro Fujimura, Japan's ambassador to the Caribbean island.

At the meeting, held at the general headquarters of the MINCEX, both government representatives discussed the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries, as part of the positive state of economic and diplomatic ties between Tokyo and Havana, as published by Gonzalez on Twitter.

Deborah Rivas, Cuba's deputy minister of foreign trade, was also present at the talks.

Cuba and Japan celebrated on December 21, 2019, the 90th anniversary of the establishment of uninterrupted diplomatic relations based on respect, cooperation and friendship.