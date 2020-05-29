Cuban Agribusiness Company guarantees its exports



CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) The Ceballos Agro-industrial Company, one of the leading companies in Ciego de Avila(central Cuba) and in Cuba, assures the exports in times of the COVID-19 with the objective of supporting the effective financial capacity that the national economy really needs.

Domingo Escalante Perez, director of foreign trade in the entity, which heads the export branch in the province, reported that the income until May 20 is due to the export of 144 tons of aseptic mango puree, 79 of pineapple MD-2, 47.8 of hot chili habanero pepper, two of fresh mango and 6,726.6 of coal, which together total about 7,000 tons.

Although those quantities represent 58 percent of the export plan until late May, there are another 3,192 tons of charcoal ready to be shipped, and during the last days of the month several quantities of fruits and vegetables are being booked to destinations in Spain, Canada and France, he added.

We are working to guarantee this industry's presence in the weekly air trips to those places, because due to the COVID-19 pandemic, customers abroad cancelled practically all orders, due to the eventual closure of supermarkets, restaurants and hotels where Cuban products are sold, the executive continued.

Agroindustrial Ceballos contributed to foreign sales in 2019 with aseptic and concentrated mango pulp, aseptic banana and guava puree, concentrated white grapefruit juice and sulphited papaya.