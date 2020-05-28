Cuba and Spain agree to promote exports from the Caribbean island in the Iberian nation

HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (acn) Cuba and Spain agreed as main goal of this year to continue working on promoting exports from the Caribbean island to the Spanish territory.

In a meeting held between Xulio Fontecha, President of the Association of Spanish Entrepreneurs in Cuba, and Antonio Carricarte, Chairman of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, both parties reiterated the importance of linking exports with local productions, Carricarte published on Twitter.

Spain is an important trading partner of the Caribbean nation and is usually the country with the highest representation at the Havana International Fair, which in its last edition of November 2019 was attended by more than 110 companies.

As stated during the meeting by Maria Peña, CEO of the public business entity ICEX Spain Exports and Investments, foreign trade of the European country with Cuba grows nine percentage points higher than the Spanish exchange with the rest of the world.

Spain, the third largest exporter to the Cuban market and its first investor, continues to implement new tools to support bilateral investment and trade, she said.

