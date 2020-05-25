All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba assembles Russian An-2 aircrafts for agriculture and tourism

HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) Under rigorous sanitary and epidemiological measures to confront COVID-19, Cuba is assuming these days the assembly of Russian model An-2 aircraft, equipment that will benefit, among others, two key sectors of the economy as agriculture and tourism.
The work is carried out in a workshop belonging to the National Air Services Company (ENSA by its Spanish acronym).
 According to Prensa Latina, ENSA had already assembled a shipment of this same model in 2017, which guarantees the experience of its technicians and engineers in handling this type of aircraft.
With more than 1,500 units in operation, this aircraft now represents about 90 percent of the small aircraft sector in Russia, where specialists consider it to be the eternal aircraft.
 Although the Agriculture branch is its main customer, ENSA provides services to the business sector and communities, related to the spread of chemical and biological products, technical maintenance, fire patrol and extinction, cargo transportation, sport parachuting and special flight services

