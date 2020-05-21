All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
21
May Thursday

Cuba launches two new high-definition TV channels

2105-HD.jpg
HAVANA, Cuba, May 21 (ACN) From this morning, digital television in Cuba has two new channels, HD3 and HD4, reported Thursday on social media Ariadne Plasencia, president of the Business Group for Information and Communications (GEIC by its Spanish acronym).
 In the coming hours the Cuban Radio and Television Institute (ICRT by its Spanish acronym) "will give content to the programming of these channels and the signal will be on the air," said the president of GEIC, a senior management organization created in 2015.
 Radiocuba, a Cuban radio communication and broadcasting company, is opening high-definition channels (HD3 and HD4) as part of the program to implement digital terrestrial television, which is present in provincial capitals and in regions of the difficult countryside.
The switch from analogue to digital television offers higher signal quality, decongestion of the radio spectrum (which allows more program channels to be incorporated) and higher levels of energy efficiency

Cuba television digital

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News