Ukrainian businessmen express interest in Cuban market

HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (acn) Gennady Chizhikov, president of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, expressed the interest of producers from that country in the possibilities of the Latin American market, especially that of Cuba, despite the situation caused by the coronavirus.

In an online chat with the Cuban ambassador in Kiev, Natacha Diaz, he highlighted the importance of the meeting, which allows publicizing business possibilities with the Caribbean island, Cubaminrex website published.

Diaz explained the actions that have been carried out in the last two years to revitalize the traditionally strong economic-commercial relations between Cuba and Ukraine and praised the work of the Chambers of Commerce of both countries in achieving this goal.

She stressed that, in the current scenario, the priorities in the Cuban market would focus on exports and investments in areas such as agriculture, food production and the development of renewable energy sources.

The online meeting was followed by 39 entrepreneurs, who were interested in investment possibilities in the fertilizer industry, project services for food production, equipment for alcoholic beverage manufacturing factories, refrigeration equipment, among others.

They also expressed interest in the supply of special tubes for turbines, spare parts for energy equipment, agricultural products, technology for fire trucks, among others.