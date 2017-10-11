Cuba´s Oriente University marked 70th Founding Anniversary

Share

SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Oct 11 (acn) The Oriente University (UO by its Spanish acronym) celebrated its 70th anniversary with the commitment to continue forming comprehensive professionals, in line with the principles and legacy of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.



Diana Sedal, rector of that facility founded in 1947, highlighted the impetus given by Fidel to the development of sciences with a humanist sense.

She also read a message sent by Jose Ramon Saborido, Minister of Higher Education, in which he congratulated teachers, workers and students and stressed the role played by UO in the multiplication of centers of this type in eastern Cuba and the rest of the country.

During the ceremony, other institutions all along the country paid homage to the UO, which also received the Seal of the Cuban Workers Federation and diplomas from political and mass organizations.

Martha Mesa, First Deputy Minister of Higher Education, highlighted the contributions of the UO to the socioeconomic development of the nation, by graduating each year highly qualified professionals in various specialties.

The gala was attended by Jorge Cuevas, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, as well as Lazaro Exposito, first secretary of that body in the province, and Beatriz Johnson, president of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power.