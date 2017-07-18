Swiss scientific vessel to arrive in Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 18 (acn) A Swiss scientific vessel called Race for Water Odyssey will arrive on Thursday at Sierra Maestra Cruise Terminal in the Bay of Havana.



Specialists from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym) announced that the official reception of the ship will be next Friday, and will include the president of the foundation of the same name.

They said that the stay of the ship's crew will be extended until August, and they will meet a program of scientific exchange activities, as well as guided visits to primary schools.

The Swiss foundation Race for Water Odyssey is dedicated to water conservation and aims to identify, enhance and implement solutions providing value to plastic at the end of its useful life.

It also intends to create new revenue streams for the people most affected by pollution, in coordination with UNESCO, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and others.

Its commitment covers the period 2017-2021 in a unique and self-sustaining vessel, aimed at science and energy transition to develop scientific studies for the conservation of the oceans.