Due Buena Fe´s Sobreviviente wins Grand Prize at Cubadisco 2017

HAVANA, Cuba, May 15 (acn) The album Sobreviviente, by popular duet Buena Fe, won the Grand Prize of the Cubadisco 2017 International Fair, which runs in this city until May 21st.



Recorded with EGREM record label, the work includes 13 tracks written by Israel Rojas, and one co-authored with Frank Delgado and Vicente Trigo.

The phonogram won two other recognitions as Best Fusion Album and Best Sound Realization, as it was announced in the awards gala held at Havana´s Astral Theatre.

The jury of the contest also awarded an Extraordinary Award to the phonogram Discografia 50 titulos, by Pablo Milanes, and another to the Artistic Excellence to the CD Alma con Alma, by maestro Frank Fernandez, produced by Bis Music and Colibri record labels, respectively.

The Best Trova Album Award went to Como si fueran mias, by Eduardo Sosa (Colibri), while Ultima Noticia, by Yissi and Bandancha, earned the prize as Best Debut Album.

Other winners were Notas al viento, by Emilio Martini, which was chosen as Best Instrumental Music work; Blues con Montuno, by Bobby Carcasses (Best Jazz Soloist): and Mis duetos, by Beatriz Márquez (Best Song Album).

In popular dancing music the awards went to Música cubana. Llegó El Expreso, by Aisar y el expreso de Cuba, and Mis 21 años, by Giraldo Piloto y Klimax.

Liuba María Hevia with her CD Liuba canta a María Elena Walsh, earned the Best Musica for Chidren Award, and the Best Choral and Vocal Music Award went to Vocal Sampling band.

The Cuban album party, devoted to the 150th anniversary of Sindo Garay´s birth, will take place in various stages of Havana and its program includes concerts, album releases and many other activities.