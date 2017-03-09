Cuban Films as Part of Activities for the 58th Anniversary of ICAIC

Share

Guantanamo, Cuba, Mar 9 (acn) A cycle of classic and current Cuban films began to be shown on Wednesday in the eastern city of Guantanamo as part of activities commemorating the 58th anniversary of the Cuban Art Film Institute (ICAIC) created as first cultural measure of the Revolution.



Specialist of the sector in the province, Juan Carlos Vallina told ACN that doors were opened at theaters and video clubs in the province where they will also hold exhibitions, book presentation, conferences, film debates and artistic performances.

He stressed that dozens of films will be shown, including the debut of the movie "Ya no es Antes" Directed by Lester Hamlet winner of the Popularity Award at the International Film Festival of New Latin American Cinema held last December in Havana.

The documentary "Los Caminos de Centeno" by Gloria Arguelles and the short fiction "Atrapado" directed by Daniel Chile will also have their debut.

Classics of Cuban cinema will be shown at the Video Bar of the Huambo Hall in the city of Guantanamo like "Las Doce Sillas" and "El Hombre de Maisinicu" in addition to audiovisuals for children in 3D.

The so called Ojo Critico Jam session will be held on Thursday where participants will exchange on national cinema, new productions and other important issues regarding the film industry.

The closing gala with music and dance will be held in the main municipal halls on March 24th day that ICAIC was created in 1959 –only a few months after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution-, process of identity and new way of making and seeing films and a must for Latin American filmmakers.