An Opera called Hatuey debuts in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The Opera called Hatuey, by US playwright Elise Thoron, music by Frank London will debut in Cuba on Friday at the Arenal Theater by the Cuban Opera de la Calle company directed by Ulises Aquino.

During a press conference at the group's headquarters, Aquino said that they will take on the piece thanks to the collaboration of the Music Theatre Group in New York that has assumed the cost of the huge production with the only interest in establishing bridges of cultural exchanges between Cuba and the United States.

He pointed out that practically the whole company will be involved and the state will have about 50 artists.

The director of Opera de la Calle announced that the presentation will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 9pm and Sundays at 5pm

He added that it took over 6 months to assemble the stage and carryout rehearsals and required a lot of effort due to the complexity of London's music.

Aquino added that the assembly was complicated because the story is carried out in two stages, the Cuban colonial period and the Machado dictatorship in the 1930's.

London, Grammy Prize winner, affirmed that it is a privilege to work with Cuban artists with talent, energy and creative desires that have enriched his work.

He explained that he decided to compose it as a contemporary opera because it has a universal message: the struggle for the freedom on of a nation.

Regarding the music, he said that he had to make some changes to adapt it to the possibilities of the orchestra of the Opera de la Calle with rock and jazz influences, essential genres of his artistic history.

Elise Thoron pointed out that the plot is carried out in a Havana cabaret called El Dorado, whose singer is a descendent of Taino culture and falls in love with Oscar Pinis, a Ukrainian Jewish poet studying in the Cuban capital.