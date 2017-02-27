Antonio Guerrero Presents His Book on Chess

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Chess was one of the reasons of joy and freedom for the Cuban Five while in prison, says Antonio Guerrero, Hero of the Republic of Cuba in his book Chess towards the Light which was presented on Thursday in the city of Camaguey.

Published by El Lugareno Publishing House of the city Historian's Office of Camaguey the book narrates among other issues, chess, recollections, games, specialized evaluations and solid examples of fraternity and solidarity received by the five anti-terrorist fighters.

Guerrero recalled different moments of his work, dedicated to Fidel and Che as well as his constant communication with Chess greats Leinier Dominguez, Lazaro Bruzon, Silvio Garcia, Jesus Gonzalez Bayolo and Dr. Lazaro Bueno, chess trainer and professor at the Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz University of Camaguey.

He said that the idea of the book, suggested by Gonzalez Bayolo and Buno, came about when he was still in prison in the US, stage in which he created 17 watercolors inserted in the book, one of them on the front page.

The paintings refer to chessboard and pieces and almost all reflect games, among them between Capablanca, Fischer, Dominguez, Garcia, Bruzon and Garcia.

Written graciously, with passion from someone who was captivated with chess as a child, the book will be sold for the first time until April 5th during the inauguration of the 26th International Book Fair in Camaguey.

Guerrero is also author of books like Desde mi Altura, Vida de Antonio Maceo and Soledad Para Mis Soledades.

Among those present during the presentation of Guerrero's book were Jorge Luis Tapia, First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in Camaguey and Isabel Gonzalez, President of the People's Power in the territory.

The activity will be held during the central activity for the 20th anniversary of the Office of the City Historian in Camaguey.