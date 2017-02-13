España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Monday 13 de February de 2017 01:27 pm
Cuban jazz legend Chucho Valdes wins his sixth Grammy

Cuban jazz legend Chucho Valdes wins his sixth GrammyHAVANA, Cuba, Feb 13 (ACN) The Cuban jazz legend Chucho Valdes won this Sunday the Grammy award in the Best Latin Jazz Album category with his CD Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac, the sixth time in his prolific career.

Valdes, 74, during his thank you speech recalled several of the members of his original jazz band, Irakere, who have passed away. He also thanked the organizers of the Grammy awards, the American Music Academy and the Maciac Festival where he recorded this CD.

At the Nokia Theater, in the US city of Los Angeles, also extended his congratulations to all the former mambers of Irakere, and those who have been part of it through the years.

The other nominees in that category this year were Entre Colegas — Andy González; Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists; Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace and La Orquesta Sinfonietta 30 - Trio Da Paz

Chucho Valdes won his first Grammy along Irakeres in 1978.

