Fidel, culture and politics at Havana´s International Book Fair

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) The colloquium ¨Fidel, culture and politics¨ will start this Friday at the Nicolas Guillen hall in the San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress that hosts the 26th International Book fair, Havana 2017.



On this morning, as part as the tribute to the Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro, the participants will attend three panels to talk about his political ideas, his work as the constructor of a new society and his solidarity and internationalism.

The group of panelists include Mario Mencía, Katiuska Blanco, Herberto Norman, Arnold August, René González and Atilio Borón

Also the colloquium that runs through Saturday will tackle Fidel´s concept on the role culture plays in the Cuban Revolution, and Havana´s Historian Eusebio Leal will deliver a conference on the leader´s humanism and legacy.

Twenty-four books on Fidel are part of the many titles the public will have access to during the Fair, and several documentaries, part of the cultural project ¨Our History and Fidel¨ will be exhibited these days at the official venue of the event.