España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Thursday 09 de February de 2017 01:57 pm
Home Culture Cuba 2017 International Book Fair opens in Havana

Cuba 2017 International Book Fair opens in Havana

Created on Thursday, 09 February 2017 12:31 | Hits: 53 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cuba 2017 International Book Fair opens in HavanaHAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) The Cuba 2017 International Book Fair will be inaugurated this Thursday at 9 AM at its traditional venue of the San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, overlooking Havana bay and it will run through the 19.

The event, dedicated this year to Cuban intellectual Doctor Armando Hart Davalos and with Canada as the Guest Country, will gather over 5 thousand Cuban and foreign guests and over 700 new titles.
Over 4 million books will fill the stands scattered through the different halls of the ancient fortress where hundreds of thousands of Cubans will have the opportunity to find works of every genre and style.
Authors, editors and publishing houses from 46 nations will attend the event; deliver keynote speeches, lectures and exchange with the audience and representatives of the Cuban book industry.
There will be special tributes to the late Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro, including the premiere of documentaries, chats and the launching of 24 titles related to him.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).