Cuban Cinematheque to celebrate its 57th anniversary

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (acn) The Cuban Cinematheque will celebrate the 57th anniversary of its foundation with an extensive program that includes screening restored classic films and feature films by Werner Herzog, famous German director, producer and actor.

In a press release, Luciano Castillo, director of the institution, highlighted the work carried out to restore Cuban classis films Memorias del subdesarrollo, Una pelea cubana contra los demonios and Los Sobrevivientes, by Tomás Gutiérrez Alea, as well as Retrato de Teresa, by Pastor Vega.

Memorias del subdesarrollo won the award for Best Restored Classics of the Havana Film Festival, last year, due to its impressive digital restoration in the L Immagine Ritrovata laboratory of the Cineteca de Bologna, on the initiative of The Film Foundation World, led by Martin Scorsese.

Nowadays, the Cuban Cinematheque develops restoration projects with the National Audiovisual Institute of France and the Cinema Department of Los Angeles University.

Antonio Mazón, a screening specialist at the Cuban Cinematheque, said that Werner Herzog, considered one of the founders of the New German Cinema, author of films such as Aguirre, the Wrath of God, filmed in 1972, will travel to Cuba on March.

He added that the German director, documentary maker, scriptwriter, producer and actor will present some of his most important feature films in Cuba, where, he will also teach a master class on March 11th, at 23 y 12 movie theater, preceded by the screening of Signs of Life, his first feature film, shot in 1968.