The Anti-Racist Ideals of Jose Marti and Fidel Castro Highlighted in Event

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) The anti-racist ideals of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, inspired by those of National Hero Jose Marti has been one of the basis of social justice in the construction of socialism in Cuba.

This statement was stressed at the first working session of the 6th Jose Antonio Aponte in Memoriam Event underway in the city of Camaguey.

Dr. Jorge Veranes, specialist of the Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz University of Camaguey said on Thursday that the Revolution began with a fight against all forms of discrimination.

Veranes pointed out that this struggle also has its foundation in the country in Fidel's Concept of the Revolution, "changing all that must be changed".

The event which will run until Friday at the Camaguey Cultural Diversity Center includes other activities; three conferences and the presentation of 23 testimonies.

Delegates from Havana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos and Camaguey are participating in this conference.

The event has the name of the Cuban leader that carried out a national conspiracy against slavery in the 19th century.