Cuban wrestler Valdes to grand finale of Bundesliga

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 6 (acn) Undefeated in 15 outings, Cuban Alejandro Valdés will be in the grand final of the German Wrestling Bundesliga, tournament in which he competes as member of the SVG Weingarten.



Valdés, double Pan American monarch, in his most recent appearances in the 66 kilogram division, beat at home 16-0 the local Leon Gerstenberger and also defeated away 15-2 Moldovan Andrey Perpelita.

Those wins were very important for his team to overcome in one of the semifinals the ASV Nendingen; while in the other match, the KSV Ispringen beat the KSV Aalen 2005, according to the official site of the contest.

The grand final will be on January 7, 14 and 21, occasions in which Valdes will try to extend his impressive streak of consecutive wins in that strong competition.

Valdés´ rivals in the final could be David Habat, from Slovenia, German Christian Wagner or Moldovan Mikhail Sara, bronze medalist at the World Championship in Tashkent 2014.

This German tournament was also attended by two other Cubans, the thrice Olympic champion Mijaín López and Yowlys Bonne, both hired by the ASV Nendingen.

Lopez reached a win in his unique outing to the mattress; while Bonne won twice and achieved one loss.