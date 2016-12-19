US band to wrap up Jazz Plaza 2016 International Festival

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 19 (acn) The American band Snarky Puppy was in charge of opening this Sunday the closing concert of the Jazz Plaza 2016 International Festival, which also included pianist Roberto Fonseca and singer Fatoumata Diawara.

Snarky Puppy, created in Texas in 2004, performs for the first time on Cuban soil, a land that, according to its director, bassist Michael Liga, they respect a lot for the quality of its music and culture.

The Grammy Award-winning group (the most recent this year in the category of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album) showed impressive strength on the stage of Mella theater by combining interpretive quality and the most current tendencies within jazz, marked to a large extent by the electronic sonorities.

Cuban singer Eliades Ochoa and flautist Orlando Valle "Maraca" were invited to play with the American band in the concert.

After a recess, the responsibility on the stage went to pianist Roberto Fonseca, who along with his group Temperamento played tracks of his most recent recordings before sharing with Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara.

Although it is the first experience of the two of them in the Caribbean island, they already have an interesting work in conjunction with which they have already attended important festivals worldwide that gave rise to an interesting project in which they combine contemporary sounds with the traditions of African songs.

Thus ended the 32nd edition of the Jazz Plaza 2016 International Festival, event attended this year by top-class musicians of this genre and which for the first time included actions outside Havana by sharing headquarters with the city of Santiago de Cuba.