Large International Attendance at Documentary Film Festival





Havana, March 13 (ACN) Over 30 foreign documentary filmmakers will be at hand at the Santiago Alvarez In Memoriam International Festival to take place in Santiago de Cuba March 15-21.



Festival general director Osain Alvarez said filmmakers from around the world will participate at the event with high quality audiovisuals dedicated to a wide array of topics.



Alvarez said that the festival includes key-note lectures and workshops by representatives of Uruguay, the USA, Mexico, the U.K., while films will be projected on a large-scale screen on a public area of the city.



For the first time, the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP) will grant prizes to a film dealing with the issues of solidarity and internationalism; other prizes will also be granted as it’s usual in every festival.



Some films will be screened at the Chaplin movie theater in Havana as part of plans to take the festival to other parts of the island, said the executive who added that this year’s festival will take steps in the international arena with actions in London, New York and Mexico.

