Cuba to host international conference dedicated to African women





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) The 23rd International Conference on African and Afro-American Culture, to be held in this city on April 12 to 16, 2025, will be dedicated to women in Africa and in the diaspora and their role in family and society.



Roxana Beatriz Chacon, deputy director of the "Fernando Ortiz" African Cultural Center, said that the event will gather specialists and those interested in debating, from a multidisciplinary perspective, Africanism studies about gender, race, identity, history, ethnology, literature, linguistics, religion, medicine, and culture in workshops related to the history, evolution, artistic expressions, and current situation in the so-called black continent, as well as its impact on Latin America and the Caribbean.



Likewise, she underscored the importance of the event for Cuba and the world, as researchers in the social sciences, visual artists, doctors, filmmakers, musicians, choreographers, dancers, priests and practitioners of popular religions of African roots will present and discuss the values of African, Latin American and Caribbean culture.



Organized every year by the "Fernando Ortiz" African Cultural Center, the conference is sponsored this time by the Ambassador of Culture and Peace for the African Diaspora in Latin America and the Caribbean and the provincial divisions of Culture, Government’s International Relations, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, the Union of Cuban Writers and Artists, the Regional Heritage Center, and the University of Oriente.