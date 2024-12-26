Cuba pays tribute to famous writer on new anniversary of his birth





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) As part of the homage to the renowned Cuban novelist Alejo Carpentier Valmont on the 120th anniversary of his birth, his bibliographer Araceli García Carranza Bassetti will speak about the author of Explosion in a Cathedral (Lausanne 1904- Paris 1980) in the program “Libro a la carta”, to be held at the Fayad Jamis Bookstore in Old Havana, where his books The Chase and Reasons of State will be for sale as well.



Ms. García Carranza―holder of a PhD in Philosophy and Letters from the University of Havana―is the director of the Jose Marti National Library’s Research Department and a librarian with the Alejo Carpentier Foundation and has earned, among other distinctions, the 2003 National Cultural Research Award, the Carlos J. Finlay Order, the Felix Varela Order, the Alejo Carpentier Medal, and the Distinction for National Culture.



“Libro a la carta”, a monthly event created by Rodríguez Sosa in 2000 to foster a dialogue among contemporary Cuban writers, is sponsored by the Culture and Social Sciences Sections of the Economic Society of Friends of the Country with a view to celebrating the great Cuban novelist, exceptional intellectual and outstanding figure of the aesthetic vanguard and national thought who also made successful incursions into cultural journalistic criticism and essayism.