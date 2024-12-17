Diaz-Canel praises works of outstanding Cuban artist Manuel Mendive





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, praised today the work of Manuel Mendive, winner of the National Plastic Arts Award (2001), and expressed that it distinguishes the Cuban people as original, diverse, imaginative, overflowing with energy and color.



On X, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba congratulated Mendive on his 80th birthday, which he celebrated this December 15.



"For the fertile and creative 80 lived until yesterday and the years to live, our hug to the Artist, to the Master, to the great Mendive of #Cuba," wrote the head of state.



Manuel Mendive Hoyo has exhibited his work in several important individual and collective exhibitions around the world, among which stand out the 43rd Venice Biennial in 1988; Art of Latin America with itinerancy in the Hayward Gallery, London; National Museum and Modern Museum, Stockholm and in the Velazquez Palace, Madrid, 1989-1990; Cuban Painting 1820-1991, Poliforum Cultural Siqueiros, Mexico, 1991 and in The Surrealists in Latin America in the Boshum Museum, Germany in 1994.



Among the distinctions received throughout his extensive career are the Adam Montparnasse Collective Prize for Young Painting at the 24th May Salon, Paris in 1968; the National Prize at the 2nd International Festival Cagnes Sur Mer, France in 1970; the Prize of the Espacio Latinoamericano Gallery in Paris at the 1st Havana Biennial in 1984 and the International Prize at the 2nd Havana Biennial in 1986.



Likewise, the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba awarded him the Alejo Carpentier Medal in 1988 and the Felix Varela Order in 1994.