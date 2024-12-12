Décimas por la No Violencia, an initiative to promote equality





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), together with young decimeros, launched the campaign Décimas por la No Violencia (Décimas against violence), an effort designed to raise public awareness of the urgent need to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls through the powerful messages conveyed by the traditional language of these stanzas.



According to Lorenza Strano, a communication specialist with the AICS Havana office, the first part of the campaign included décimas made by the journalist and writer Rodolfo Romero Reyes and the talent of the playwright Isabel Cristina López Hamze and posted on YouTube, as well as a number of video clips posted on YouTube starring top figures of Cuban theater who tell stories otherwise hushed of many other women.



Likewise, talented decimeros used their own cell phones to send messages intended to sensitize people to the importance of respect, equality and the rejection of any kind of violence.



Each day of the campaign carries a décima inviting us to reflect on, challenge, and take action against violence, since the poetic strength and social criticism contained in the stanzas become effective tools to make the problem visible and encourage people’s engagement in this fight.



Décimas… is not only a source of creativity and social commitment, but also a call for unity and collective reflection on the need to build a violence-free society that respects everyone’s rights and dignity regardless of their gender.