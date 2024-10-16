Beyond Borders Ballet returns to Cuba in 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Ballet Theater, from US, and the Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba (LADC) company, the Ballet Beyond Borders (BBB) HAVANA festival will return to Havana, to be held from January 7 to 11, 2025.



The two dance groups invite dancers, professionals and amateurs to register to participate in the event which, according to a press release from LADC, will feature a dance competition, master classes and the much-awaited closing gala.



Those interested in competing in the dance competition, which will be exclusively in person, can choose from solo, classical pas de deux, duo, group of three or more dancers, while the categories are divided into Ballet, Contemporary/Modern, Open (which includes Hip Hop, Flamenco, Ballroom, Tap and all forms of ethnic/cultural dance) and Young Choreographer.



Ballet Beyond Borders is an event created by Charlene Carey, founder of Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre in the United States, which promotes cooperation and understanding through dance to advocate for peace.