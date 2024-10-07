Cuban Institute of Music Statement





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Here is the following statement from the Cuban Institute of Music



Last Thursday, October 4, we received the news of the incident that occurred with Jose Manuel Carvajal Zaldivar, Cuban musician of the urban genre, artistically known as “El Taiger”, who was seriously wounded by a gunshot wound to the head, an event that took place on Thursday in the city of Miami, Florida, United States of America.



In view of this unfortunate event, the Cuban Institute of Music and Artex's Musicalia Agency have been permanently following up on the artist's health condition, which continues to be serious, with a guarded prognosis.



In the coming days, we will continue informing through this channel on such a sensitive issue. We wish a speedy recovery to this young musician, who has not renounced his nationality nor his love for Cuba.