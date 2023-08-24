Cuban Jazz Vilá Project Theater Company Performs in New York





Havana, Aug 23 (ACN) The Cuban Jazz Vilá Projects theater company will take its plays “Candela” and “Farandula” to New York City’s Latea and Repertorio Espano theaters starting September 8.



Tickets are already on sale at the websites of the two theaters: https://teatrolatea.org/about-us/ https://repertorio.nyc/#/ said company director Jazz Vilá who added that “Candela” is the most recent work of the group and “Farandula” resulted the most popular play since it was launched five years ago.



Sponsored by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund the performance will take place in Spanish and English with the last presentation scheduled for October 1st.



Vilá admitted that his company will face a big professional challenge for what performing in New York City represents for the world of theater.



The Cuban company director will also give a key-note lecture on the impact of theater and culture on society, to take place at the Baruch College of the City University of New York.

