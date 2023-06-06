Isla Verde Film Festival reduces carbon impact





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) Jorge Perugorria, president of Isla Verde, announced today the birth of the forest of cinema, with the planting of 1,500 pine trees on two hectares, with the purpose of mitigating the carbon footprint during the six-day Caribbean International Film and Environment Festival.



With this festival we are demonstrating that we are going beyond conscience. It is so urgent what the planet is asking of us, that having a film pine forest in Isle of Youth really inspires, said Eleonora Insunza, founder and president of the Green Film Network, a network of homonymous events in 32 countries.



She added that this is the best way to celebrate World Environment Day, because each tree will mitigate 30 kilograms of carbon dioxide, and invited residents there to take care of the newly planted forest.



This will be the forest of cinema, but also the forest of wills and hopes, said the co-director of Cinema Planeta, Mexico's film event.



The International Film and Environment Festival of the Caribbean Isla Verde, from May 31 to June 5, has among its objectives to make visible, dialogue and act, and as this foundational edition is not competitive, it promotes audiovisual works of high aesthetic value and in defense of nature, contributed by the Good Planet Foundation, Cinema Planeta and the international association Green Film Network.



The intentions of the event's organizing team are to turn Cuba's second island into a conservation referent for the entire Caribbean region, for which it has been important to first sensitize the locals through lectures, exhibitions, films and talks related to the environment.