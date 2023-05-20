Cuban entities decry campaign against duet Buena Fe in Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuba’s Empresa de Grabaciones y Ediciones Musicales en Cuba (EGREM) condemned the recent attacks against the duet Buena Fe, one of its clients, during their current concert tour in Spain.



“We denounce to the world the declared intentions of those who live off the machinery of hatred for Cuba and once again have ruthlessly harassed and boycotted our artists and the businesspeople involved in their contracts,” the Cuban record label stated, in reference to the duet’s performances to promote their new production Morada in Europe, where they are recognized as makers of love, culture and the better world we all believe possible.



EGREM and related entities thanked the expressions of solidarity that came from Cuba and many countries of the world and praised the work of the Cuban duet, as well as their fan’s right to enjoy its music and good faith.



Cuban leaders such as President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, and Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman have also reasserted their support of Buena Fe and condemned the threats and pressures to prevent their presentations in Europe.