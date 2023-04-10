Mozart's Requiem at Havana Cathedral





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) As part of an artistic and academic exchange project between the Lyceum Mozartiano of Havana and Germany’s Balthasar Neumann Chor & Ensemble, a unique performance of Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Requiem, conducted by the renowned German director Thomas Hengelbrock, will take place on April 15 at 8:00 pm at the Havana Cathedral as part of the activities for the Month of European Culture in Cuba and the Sacred Music Days organized by the Father Felix Varela Cultural Center.



The concert will bring together on stage nearly 100 musicians, including performers from the Orchestra of the Lyceum of Havana and the choirs of the University of the Arts, the National Lyric Theater and the Schola Cantorum Coralina. It will also feature the special participation of four soloists from the Balthasar Neumann Chor.



In the context of the production process, 11 teachers from the Balathasar Neumann Academy will give courses and workshops on violin, viola, cello, double bass, woodwind, brass and singing to musicians of the Lyceum and students of the University of the Arts.