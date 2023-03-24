Cuba mourns death of one of its most outstanding actors









HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) The prominent Cuban actor Ruben Breña, who was hospitalized in ICU at the Hermanos Amejeiras Clinical Surgical Hospital, passed away on Thursday at 69 in Havana.



The hospital recently informed that the actor was receiving multidisciplinary care due to the complexity of his condition, and was undergoing a varied treatment plan for the erosive gastritis that afflicted him.



Ruben Breña was born in Pinar del Rio on September 21, 1953 and studied at the National School of Theater Direction of the Ministry of Culture, where he graduated in 1970.



From 1985 onwards, he did most of his work in television, a media in which he achieved great popularity for his performances in multiple operas, teleplays, novels, and in stories adapted for the space dedicated to that genre, as well as in the cinema, where he also consolidated a meritorious work.



He received the ACTUAR Award from the Artistic Agency of Performing Arts of the same name, for Life's Work in 2019, and the Small Screen Award, granted by Cuban Television, in 2021, among other recognitions.