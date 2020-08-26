Cuban Art Factory earns important international award from TripAdvisor

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 26 (ACN) Cuban Art Factory (FAC by its Spanish acronym), a multidisciplinary cultural center led by the outstanding artist X Alfonso, received the 2020 Travelers' Choice Award, granted by TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel platform.

In an official statement, the portal reported that each year they review opinions, ratings and saved items from millions of travelers around the world to later award the prizes.

It also reported that FAC is among the 10 percent of the most popular global attractions, recognized for consistently demonstrating their commitment to excellence in hospitality.

On the one year anniversary of having appeared among the 100 best places in the world of Time magazine, they give us this nice surprise in these difficult times for all, commented the talented leader of FAC.

Being among the 10% of the most popular attractions in the world according to TripAdvisor, “has only been possible due to the opinions of all those people who have lived the experience in our beloved FAC and to whom we thank for their opinion, that led us to this other great award,” Alfonso added.

TripAdvisor is an American website that provides reviews of travel-related content, as well as integrates a forum for users who are estimated to be around 280 million visitors.

FAC is a great interdisciplinary creation laboratory that exposes the best of contemporary Cuban art, in a space where music, plastic arts, cinema, theater, photography, dance and design converge.

Since February 2014, the project has been located on the 26th Street, between the 11th and 13th, in Havana's Vedado neighborhood, in a building which used to be an old oil factory.

